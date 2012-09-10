For Educators
The List:
7 Steps to Being a Hero
by Karen M. Leet
Quick, name someone who is hero!
Did you think of a fire fighter or a paramedic or police officer? A doctor or a nurse? Good for you! These people are definitely heroes. But there are lots of other heroes. You probably know at least one hero, maybe in your own family. You might even be an everyday hero—or you might become one.
Here are some ideas:
- Help others. A hero may help in big, dramatic ways; but a hero can also help in smaller ways—raking leaves for a sick neighbor, spending time with an elderly relative who’s lonely, or taking the time to be kind to a stranger.
- Put others first. There’s more to being a hero, even an everyday hero, than just being nice (though being nice is awesome!). A hero notices the needs of others is willing to put them first and sacrifice or risk something for their sake.
- Pray. When someone is hurt or suffering in some way, a hero takes the time to pray for and/or with that person.
- Go “above and beyond.” A hero does more than others ask or expect him or her to do.
- Be generous. It might be using your own money to donate to a food bank or giving your time to walk dogs at the local animal shelter. A hero gladly gives to others.
- Keep trying. Heroes work hard to be the best they can be and keep working, even when it’s hard.
- Be humble. Heroes don’t brag about what they do. They don’t expect to win medals or become famous. They do the right thing because it is the right thing, not so people will notice or praise them.
