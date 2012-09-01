7 Strategies to Grow Gratitude

We know that gratitude is an important part of our lives as Christians. But did you know that gratitude is actually good for you? It’s true! Actual scientific studies have shown that being grateful makes people healthier and happier. Here are seven strategies for cultivating gratitude in your life. Try one or more of these this month.

Start a gratitude journal. A sketchbook, a blank book, or a plain or notebook can serve as a place to write down the things you’re grateful for each day. Try a gratitude jar. If you’re not into journaling, write on notes or slips of paper things you’re grateful for and drop them into a jar. When you’re having a bad day, pull out a slip of paper and read it to help you remember that God is still blessing you. Keep a gratitude calendar. Select a weekly calendar you find inspiring (or pick a plain one and add your own illustrations or photos). Each day, take a few minutes to think about what you’re grateful for and write it on the calendar in the space for that day.* Thankful tree: Draw a large tree on poster board. Cut out leaf shapes to decorate the tree. Each day, write the name of someone or something you’re thankful for on a leaf and glue it onto the tree. Over time, your tree will fill with blessings.* Be generous. Being grateful makes us more generous, and being generous makes us more grateful! Share your time, your money, your things, your prayers. Examine your day. At the end of the day, replay the events of that day as if you were watching a movie. Recall the good and bad, the times when you were grateful or ungrateful. Notice the times when God was present, and look forward to how God will show up tomorrow. Grateful goodnight: Before going to sleep each night, take time to name the blessings you received that day and give thanks to God!

*From Tessa Lemos Del Pino