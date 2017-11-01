For Educators
The List
10 Great Things To Do While You Wait
by Karen M. Leet
Advent is a season of waiting. As you wait to celebrate Jesus’ birth, spend your time doing things to honor him.
- Donate clothes, toys, and books you’ve outgrown.
- Drop your spare change in a bell-ringer’s bucket or another charity collection.
- At least once a week during Advent, make a list of five ways God has blessed you lately.
- Good idea: Use your own money to buy a food item to donate. Better: Ask your friends to join you in donating food. Even better: Ask a group of friends to donate food and then volunteer to work at the food bank.
- Give secret, small gifts to someone in your family or at your school.
- Read a psalm each week.
- Read the Christmas story (Luke 2:1-20) to your family.
- Give sincere compliments to your family, your friends, and your teachers.
- Offer to help an elderly neighbor with chores.
- Thank God for each new day, no matter what’s happening.
mhooper