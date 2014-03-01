For Educators
The List
8 Great Days in March
- Peanut Butter Lover’s Day—March 1—With jelly, please. Or honey. Or bananas. Or however you like it!
- World Day of Prayer—March 2—Join Christians all over the world in praying in this event sponsored by Church Women United. The theme for this year’s celebration is “All God’s Creation Is Very Good.”
- Daylight Savings Time Begins—March 11—Yay! One more hour of daylight at the end of the day. Enjoy!
- Absolutely Incredible Kids Day—March 16—This day was created by Campfire USA to show kids everywhere that they are loved and cared for. Good idea!
- Patrick’s Day—March 17—Wear a shamrock! Eat green food! Dance a jig!
- First day of Spring—March 20—It may or may not feel like it where you live, but it’s finally Spring. Say a prayer of thanks to God!
- National Puppy Day—March 23—If you’re lucky enough to have a puppy in your life, spend extra time playing with it. If not, consider donating some puppy food to a local animal shelter.
- Palm Sunday—March 25—On this last Sunday before Easter we remember Jesus riding into Jerusalem on a donkey as people shouted “Hosanna!” and waved palm branches. Join the celebration at your church.
mhooper