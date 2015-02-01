6 Steps to Better Listening

by Karen M. Leet

Let’s face it—we live in a noisy, busy world. Sometimes that noise and busyness can be fun, but sometimes we need to slow down, be quiet, and just listen. Do you have time in your days to be still and listen for God’s loving voice? Do you have time to listen to the sounds of nature around you? Do you have time to really listen to your friends and family?

Try these ideas to sharpen your listening skills and come up with some ideas of our own, too.