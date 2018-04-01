For Educators
The List
10 Ways to Show Love for Your Family
- Use kind words. Kind words spread (and so do unkind ones!). So say “please” and “thank you.” Give compliments. Use encouraging words.
- Do things without waiting to be asked. If you see something that needs to be done, do it—even if it’s not normally your responsibility.
- Remind them they’re important to you. You love your parents and your siblings, right? Let them know it!
- Make the Golden Rule your guide. If you wouldn’t want it done or said to you, don’t do or say it to someone else.
- Listen. Sometimes we’re so busy that we don’t really listen to others. Giving someone your full attention and listening well is a great gift to them.
- Forgive. No one’s perfect. Be willing to talk things over and forgive. And don’t forget to ask for forgiveness when you’ve hurt someone.
- Make time for them. Friends are great. Activities are fun. But make sure you’re spending enough time with your family each day.
- Look for the good things. It’s easy to focus on what bothers us about someone else. Try to appreciate the things you like about each family member.
- Surprise them. Plan a family game night, make a treat for everyone, or surprise your family in some other fun way.
- Pray for them each day. Give thanks for them; pray for their needs; ask God to be with them and bless them.
mhooper