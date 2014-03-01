Here are some ideas for using the April issue of Pockets, on the theme of New Life, with your family:

Read The List on page 7 and decide on one new way (from this list or your own ideas) your family will celebrate Easter this year.

Read Do 1 Thing on page 9 and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

Make Hot Cross Buns on page 13. Make some to share with neighbors and friends along with an Easter prayer.

Read about Arbor Day on page 26 and consider planting a tree together to commemorate the day. Say a prayer of thanks for God’s creation.