Using April 2017 in Families
Here are some ideas for using the April issue of Pockets, on the theme of New Life, with your family:
- Read The List on page 7 and decide on one new way (from this list or your own ideas) your family will celebrate Easter this year.
- Read Do 1 Thing on page 9 and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
- Make Hot Cross Buns on page 13. Make some to share with neighbors and friends along with an Easter prayer.
- Read about Arbor Day on page 26 and consider planting a tree together to commemorate the day. Say a prayer of thanks for God’s creation.
- Do the Family Time activity on page 48 together.
