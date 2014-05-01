Here are some ideas for using the April issue of Pockets, on the theme of Listening, in your home:

Read Do 1 Thing (p. 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) together.

Read “A Quiet Place” (p.16) and help your child find a quiet place in your home where he or she can have regular alone time with God.

Check out the recipes submitted by kids (pp. 20-21) and pick out one to make together.

Learn about The Netherlands by reading “Where in God’s World?” (pp. 28-29).

Read the story of Samuel and Eli on (pp. 38-39) and discuss it.

Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).