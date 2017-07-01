0

For Families

Using August 2017 in Families

Here are some ideas for using the August issue of Pockets, on the theme of Healthy Bodies, in your home:

 

  • Follow the 31 Days of Healthy Habits calendar (pp. 42-43) together.

 

  • Read Do 1 Thing (page 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

 

  • Follow the Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) daily readings together.

 

  • Make Banana Nog (page 16) together. Have fun inventing your own flavor combinations.

 

  • Check out the new contest (p. 24) and talk together about traditions in your family. Encourage kids to write down their favorites and submit them for the contest.
 

