For Families
Using August 2017 in Families
Here are some ideas for using the August issue of Pockets, on the theme of Healthy Bodies, in your home:
- Follow the 31 Days of Healthy Habits calendar (pp. 42-43) together.
- Read Do 1 Thing (page 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
- Follow the Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) daily readings together.
- Make Banana Nog (page 16) together. Have fun inventing your own flavor combinations.
- Check out the new contest (p. 24) and talk together about traditions in your family. Encourage kids to write down their favorites and submit them for the contest.
mhooper