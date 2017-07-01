Here are some ideas for using the August issue of Pockets, on the theme of Healthy Bodies, in your home:

Follow the 31 Days of Healthy Habits calendar (pp. 42-43) together.

Read Do 1 Thing (page 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

Follow the Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) daily readings together.

Make Banana Nog (page 16) together. Have fun inventing your own flavor combinations.