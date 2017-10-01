Here are some ideas for using the December issue of Pockets, on the theme of Waiting and Welcoming, in your home:

Check out The List (page 7) with your children for idea of things to do while you wait for Christmas.

Read Do 1 Thing (page 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

Keep the Advent Calendar (pp. 24-25) out where family members will see it and follow the suggestions for each day.

Do the devotions for Advent, Christmas, and Epiphany (pp 22-23, 26) together.

Learn about St. Nicholas (p. 41) and plan a small celebration of St. Nicolas Day on December 6.

Try the Family Time activity (p. 48). Find the mandala pattern for coloring here: http://pockets.upperroom.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Christmas-Day-Mandala.jpg