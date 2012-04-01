Here are some ideas for using the May issue of Pockets, on the theme of Family, in your home:

Read the poems Pockets readers wrote about families on pages 6 and 37 and write your own poems about family. Each person can write his or her own poem, or you can work together on one poem that the whole family contributes to.

Read Do 1 Thing on page 9 and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

Read “Family Love—In Surprising Ways” on page 35 and talk about the different ways you as family members show love for one another.