Using JanFeb 2018 in Families
Here are some ideas for using the January/February issue of Pockets, on the theme of Waiting and Welcoming, in your home:
- Check out The List (page 7) with your children and talk together about what helps you stay positive.
- Read Do 1 Thing (page 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
- Read “It’s 2018! What Are You Doing Differently?” and talk about things each of you would like to do differently this year.
- Make the Valentine Scones (p. 15) and share some with a neighbor.
- Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) together.
- Learn about Côte d’Ivoire by reading “Where in God’s World?” (pp. 28-29).
- Learn about Sojourner Truth by reading “Faith Heroes” (p. 41).
- Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).
