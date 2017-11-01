0

For Families

Using JanFeb 2018 in Families

Here are some ideas for using the January/February issue of Pockets, on the theme of Waiting and Welcoming, in your home:

  • Check out The List (page 7) with your children and talk together about what helps you stay positive.
  • Read Do 1 Thing (page 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
  • Read “It’s 2018! What Are You Doing Differently?” and talk about things each of you would like to do differently this year.
  • Make the Valentine Scones (p. 15) and share some with a neighbor.
  • Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) together.
  • Learn about Côte d’Ivoire by reading “Where in God’s World?” (pp. 28-29).
  • Learn about Sojourner Truth by reading “Faith Heroes” (p. 41).
  • Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).
 

