Here are some ideas for using the January/February issue of Pockets, on the theme of Waiting and Welcoming, in your home:

Check out The List (page 7) with your children and talk together about what helps you stay positive.

Read Do 1 Thing (page 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

Read “It’s 2018! What Are You Doing Differently?” and talk about things each of you would like to do differently this year.

Make the Valentine Scones (p. 15) and share some with a neighbor.

Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) together.

Learn about Côte d’Ivoire by reading “Where in God’s World?” (pp. 28-29).

Learn about Sojourner Truth by reading “Faith Heroes” (p. 41).

Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).