Though Pockets is primarily a resource for children’s personal use, the magazine can be used in groups as supplemental Sunday-school material or with weeknight groups or Pockets clubs. Here are some suggestions for using the January/February issue, on the theme of Think about These Things (see Phil. 4:8), in weekly segments.

January

Week One:

Read: Special Invitation (pages 2-4)

Discuss: Can you think of a time when you did something special to make someone feel welcome and included? What did you do? How did the person respond?

Pray: For new friends

Do: Read “It’s 2018!” on page 14 and talk about the things you want to do differently this year.

Week Two:

Read: Where in God’s World? (pages 28-29)

Discuss: What was your favorite fact about the country? If you traveled there, what would you most want to see or experience?

Pray: For the people of Côte d’Ivoire

Do: Read about the contest on page 24 and work on your entries.

Week Three:

Read: Chloe’s Snapshots (pages 10-12)

Discuss: Is it hard sometimes for you to see the positive side of things? What helps you? What makes it hard?

Pray: To look for positive things in each day

Do: Take the quiz on pages 42-43 and talk about your answers.

Week Four:

Read: Being James 1:19 People (page 36)

Discuss: Talk about the strategies in the article. Which ones do you think would help you the most? Which ones seem hardest?

Pray: To be James 1:19 people

Do: Work on the “Try This” activity suggested in the article.

February:

Week One:

Read: Tree Frog Trail (page 17-19)

Discuss: Why did Zoe feel frustrated with Mr. Kurtz? Have you ever known anyone like him, who seems to focus on all the bad things that happen? How do you feel when you’re around someone like that? How did Mr. Kurtz help Zoe when the storm came? Do you think they would get along better in the future?

Pray: For people dealing with the effects of storms

Do: Make the Valentine Scones (page 16) to share.

Week Two:

Read: The Flying Math Test

Discuss: How do you think Eva helped Kennedy? Do you think Kennedy might do better in math after their conversation? Why or why not? How have you helped someone else with a problem in school? How has somebody helped you?

Pray: For people who have a hard time in school

Do: The game “A Little Thought” on page 30 and talk about how you will live out Philippians 4:8 this week.

Week Three:

Read: Faith Heroes: Sojourner Truth (page 41)

Discuss: How was Sojourner Truth a hero? How did her faith help her?

Pray: For the courage to stand up for what’s right

Do: Identify some Faith Heroes of your church. Talk about what makes them heroes, and how kids can be faith heroes in their everyday lives.

Week Four:

Read: The Boots (pages 44-46)

Discuss: Mark and his friends were mean to Tytan, but Tytan helped Mark. Do you think that would be hard to do? Have you ever helped someone who wasn’t very nice to you? How did you feel about it? How did the other person respond?

Pray: To do the right thing, even when it’s hard

Do: The game “Something to Think About” on page 37.