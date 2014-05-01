Here are some ideas for using the January/February issue of Pockets, on the theme of Encouraging Others, with your family:

Read The List on page 7 and talk about the changes each family member might like to make in 2017. How can you support one another in these changes?

Check out the reader recipes on pages 22-23 and pick one or two to try making together.

Read The Power of Words on page 30 and talk about the importance of the way we use our words. Talk about ways you can help one another use your words to build one another up.