Here are some ideas for using the July issue of Pockets, on the theme of Tech Time, in your home:

Use The List (page 7) and Keeping It Safe and Healthy (pages 36-37) to start a family discussion about the positive and negative uses of technology and issues of cyber-safety. What are the good ways family members use technology? What are some of the downsides? How do family members feel about any guidelines your family already has about tech use? Are any changes needed? (Parents: Check out commonsensemedia.org for some helpful resources on guiding your children’s tech use.)

Read Do 1 Thing (page 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

Follow the Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) daily readings together.

Plan a picnic with the recipes on page 16.

Read about Scotland in “Where in God’s World?” (pp. 28-29) and plan a family evening based on the country.