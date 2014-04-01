Here are some ideas for using the June issue of Pockets, on the theme of Prayer, in your home:

Read The List (page 7) and choose one or two of these prayer methods to try. (Each family can pick his or her own or you can all try the same one.) After a week or so, plan a time to talk together about the methods you tried. What felt meaningful? What didn’t work for you? Would you like to try another of the methods?

Read Do 1 Thing (page 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

Follow the Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) daily readings together.