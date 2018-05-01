For Families
Using June 2018 in Families
Here are some ideas for using the June issue of Pockets, on the theme of Finding Balance, in your home:
- Read “10 Easy Ways to Find Balance” and talk about balance in your individual lives and in your family.
- Read Do 1 Thing (p. 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
- Make the Frozen Peanut Butter Pie (p. 13). Or make two and share one with a neighbor!
- Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) together.
- Learn about El Salvador by reading “Where in God’s World?” (pp. 28-29). Consider making some Salvadoran recipes together. (Find some here: http://deliciouselsalvador.com/recipes/.)
- Read about Brother Lawrence (p. 48) and talk about ways you can make prayer part of the everyday tasks you do. (Some examples: As you cook or clean up from a meal, you can pray for people who don’t have enough to eat. As you fold laundry, you can pray for each family member by name. As you clean a room, you can pray for people experiencing homelessness.)
- Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).
mhooper