Here are some ideas for using the March issue of Pockets, on the theme of Forgiveness, with your family:

Read The List on page 7 and talk about why being able to forgive and to seek forgiveness is important in your family life. How do family members support one another in being forgiving people?

Read Do 1 Thing on page 9 and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

Make the Popcorn Snack Mix on page 16 and bag some up to give to neighbors, teachers, or friends.

Follow the Lenten Prayer Calendar on pages 20-21 as a family.