Using March 2017 in Families

Here are some ideas for using the March issue of Pockets, on the theme of Forgiveness, with your family:

  • Read The List on page 7 and talk about why being able to forgive and to seek forgiveness is important in your family life. How do family members support one another in being forgiving people?
  • Read Do 1 Thing on page 9 and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
  • Make the Popcorn Snack Mix on page 16 and bag some up to give to neighbors, teachers, or friends.
  • Follow the Lenten Prayer Calendar on pages 20-21 as a family.
  • Do the Family Time activity on page 48 together.
 

