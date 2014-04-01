For Families
Using March 2017 in Families
Here are some ideas for using the March issue of Pockets, on the theme of Forgiveness, with your family:
- Read The List on page 7 and talk about why being able to forgive and to seek forgiveness is important in your family life. How do family members support one another in being forgiving people?
- Read Do 1 Thing on page 9 and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
- Make the Popcorn Snack Mix on page 16 and bag some up to give to neighbors, teachers, or friends.
- Follow the Lenten Prayer Calendar on pages 20-21 as a family.
- Do the Family Time activity on page 48 together.
