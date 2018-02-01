Though Pockets is primarily a resource for children’s personal use, the magazine can be used in groups as supplemental Sunday-school material or with weeknight groups or Pockets clubs. Here are some suggestions for using the March issue, on the theme of Jealousy in weekly segments.

Week One:

Read: Copy Kate (pages 2-4)

Discuss: When have you felt jealous of a friend? What were you jealous about? Did it change the way you treated your friend? What helped you deal with your feelings?

Pray: For kids who have had to move recently

Do: Take the quiz on pages 42-43 and talk about your answers.

Week Two:

Read: Real Punny (pages 10-12)

Discuss: Why was Jake jealous of Peggy? What did he think would happen if he wasn’t the funniest person at school anymore?

Pray: For classmates who don’t get along

Do: Read about the contest on page 24 and work on your entries.

Week Three:

Read: The Princess and the Scooper (pages 32-34)

Discuss: Do you ever feel like someone you know seems to have a perfect (or almost perfect) life? Does that make you like the person less? Why or why not? Do you think there are people who look at you and wish their lives were more like yours?

Pray: For people the people of Suriname

Do: Read about Suriname on pages 28-29

Week Four:

Read: Tree Frog Trail (pages 17-19)

Discuss: Nate didn’t want to make a plan for getting over his feeling of being jealous of Marcos, but it ended up helping. Have you ever made a plan like that? If you were going to make a plan, what kinds of things would you put in it?

Pray: To feel more grateful

Do: The game on page 22 and talk together about what it means to be content