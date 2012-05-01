0

For Families

Using May 2018 in Families

Here are some ideas for using the May issue of Pockets, on the theme of Family Traditions, in your home:

  • Read Do 1 Thing (p. 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
  • Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) together.
  • Read “Be a Family Story Keeper” (p.16) and work together to gather and document your family’s history and stories.
  • Check out the favorite family traditions submitted by readers (pp. 20-21) and invite family members to talk about their own favorite traditions.
  • Learn about Vietnam by reading “Where in God’s World?” (pp. 28-29).
  • Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).
 

