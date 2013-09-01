Here are some ideas for using the October issue of Pockets, on the theme of Everyday Heroes, in your home:

Read The List (page 7) and talk about what makes someone a hero. What are the qualities of a hero? What are some qualities that might draw a lot of attention but don’t have anything to do with being a hero?

Read Do 1 Thing (page 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

Make some Pumpkin Patch Cheese Balls (page 16) together and give them to neighbors or others you want to show your appreciation for.

Read Kids with a Mission (pp. 20-23) and decide on one way your family will help those in your community who are in need.

Make a Shining Stars Scrapbook (page 48) together.