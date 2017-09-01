Though Pockets is primarily a resource for children’s personal use, the magazine can be used in groups as supplemental Sunday-school material or with weeknight groups or Pockets clubs. Here are some suggestions for using the October issue, on the theme of Everyday Heroes, in weekly segments.

Week One:

Read: Sharing Berry (pages 2-4)

Discuss: Anna used her talents to prepare Berry to use her talents to help someone with a disability. What talents do you have that you use or could use to help others?

Pray: For help in seeing opportunities to use talents to help others

Do: Collect supplies for your local animal shelter. (Check with the shelter to find out what’s most needed.)

Week Two:

Read: The Champ (pages 10-12)

Discuss: Miguel thought Joey was a hero because he was such a good soccer player. What did he learn about what was important? Do you think Miguel did the right thing in the game? Why?

Pray: To do the right thing, even when others might disagree

Do: Make the Pumpkin Patch Cheese Ball (p. 16) to share.

Week Three:

Read: My Dad the Hero (pages 17-19)

Discuss: Sometimes we think people have to do big, dramatic things to be heroes. But there are lots of ways to be a hero. What are some of the ways people can be everyday heroes?

Pray: For the teachers in your church and community

Do: Read about this month’s contest on page 24 and work on your entries.

Week Four:

Read: Hero Shmero (pages 44-46)

Discuss: What made Hailey a hero to everyone? What made Jake a hero to his family and community? What’s one thing you’d like to do to be an everyday hero?

Pray: For people in your community who don’t have enough food.

Do: Have each person in your group bring in one item for a food bank. If possible, deliver your donations in person. Consider arranging for group members to volunteer at the food bank.