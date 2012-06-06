Though Pockets is primarily a resource for children’s personal use, the magazine can be used in groups as supplemental Sunday-school material or with weeknight groups or Pockets clubs. Here are some suggestions for using the April issue, on the theme of New Life, in weekly segments.

Week One:

Read: Trumpets, Trombones & Tyrell (pages 2-4)

Discuss: Why didn’t Bryce want to see Tyrell’s grandmother? Do you think he and the grandmother might be able to help each other feel less sad? What could they do?

Pray: Someone who’s sad because someone important to them has died

Do: Write Easter poems together. Display them in your meeting space.

Week Two:

Read: The Woods Next Door (pages 10-12)

Discuss: Is there some place near where you live that’s really special to you? Or maybe a special place your family goes on vacation or other trips? How would you feel if that place changed? How can we find the good in a situation when something changes in a way we don’t like?

Pray: For kids dealing with hard changes

Do: Read “Our Favorite Easter Traditions” on pp. 20-21 and talk about favorite Easter traditions for those in your group.

Week Three:

Read: Itching for Change (pages 30-32)

Discuss: Is change hard or easy for you? What kind of changes are harder? What helps you deal with harder changes?

Pray: For families having to move

Do: Make Hot-Cross Buns (page 13) to share.

Week Four:

Read: Making New Friends (pages 44-46)

Discuss: Has someone you were friends with ever stopped being your friend? How did you feel? Were you able to be friends again? How do you make new friends?

Pray: For someone who is hurt by a friend’s actions

Do: Take the quiz on pp. 42-43 and talk about your answers together.