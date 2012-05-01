Here are some ideas for using the September issue of Pockets, on the theme of Healthy Bodies, in your home:

Read The List (page 7) and talk about feelings about the new school year. What are children (and parents) excited about? What are the concerns? What can you do to help one another have a great school year? Covenant to pray for and with one another as the new school year begins.

Read Do 1 Thing (page 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

Check out the new contest (p. 24) and talk together about the things that were fun about the summer that’s about to end. Encourage kids to write down their favorites and submit them for the contest.

Do the Back-to-School Litany together and talk about the ways you will practice the lessons Jesus taught us.