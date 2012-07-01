Summer is vacation time for many families, so it’s a good time to pray for those who are traveling. This litany would be appropriate to do before the family departs on a vacation or when friends or loved ones are traveling. Begin by having someone read this passage from Psalm 139:7-12 (NRSV):

Reader:

Where can I go from your spirit? Or where can I flee from your presence? If I ascend to heaven, you are there; if I make my bed in Sheol, you are there. If I take the wings of the morning and settle at the farthest limits of the sea, even there your hand shall lead me, and your right hand shall hold me fast. If I say, “Surely the darkness shall cover me, and the light around me become night,” Even the darkness is not dark to you; the night is as bright as the day, for darkness is as light to you.

–Psalm 139:7-12 (NRSV)

Leader: God is with us in our home,

All: And God is with us wherever we go.

Leader: As we work and play, God is with us.

All: As we travel, around our block or around the world, God is with us.

Leader: We know that no matter where we are,

All: No matter what happens,

Leader: God loves us and cares for us.

All: God loves and cares not only for us, but for all of God’s people.

Leader: Because we trust in God’s love and care, we pray for ourselves and those we love. And now we pray especially for: (Let family members offer their own prayers for safe travel and for loved ones and friends who are traveling.)

All: Thank you, God, for hearing our prayers!

Leader: Thank you, God, for being with us wherever we go!

All: Thank you, God, for loving us!