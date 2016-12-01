Let someone read these words from Matthew 5:14, 16:

You are the light of the world. … Let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven.

Leader: Jesus said that when we follow his teachings we are the light of the world.

All: What did Jesus teach us to do?

Leader: Jesus taught us to love our neighbors and our enemies.

All: Jesus taught us to give food to the hungry and water to the thirsty.

Leader: Jesus taught us the give clothes to those who have no clothes.

All: Jesus taught us to visit the sick and those in prison.

Leader: Jesus taught us to be peacemakers.

All: Jesus taught us not to think of ourselves as better than anyone else.

Leader: Jesus taught us to love God and to try to know and follow God’s will.

All: When we do these things, we are the light of the world! Thanks be to God.

Prayer: God of light, we want to follow the teachings of Jesus. We want to be the light of the world. Help us to live each day trying to know and do your will. Amen.