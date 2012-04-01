Have someone read Ephesians 3:14-21.

Leader: The scripture says that every family takes its name from God. That means that every family belongs to God.

All: How can we show that our family belongs to God?

Leader: We can show that we belong to God by treating each other with kindness and respect.

All: We can show that we belong to God by working together without complaining and by playing together without fighting.

Leader: We can show that we belong to God by sharing what we have to help people who don’t have all the things they need.

All: We can show that we belong to God by remembering to treat everyone else the way we want to be treated.

Leader: We can show that we belong to God by reading the scriptures, worshipping with other believers, and going to God in prayer.

All: We can show that we belong to God by trying to live the way Jesus taught us to live.

Prayer: God, we know that you are able to do more than we can ask or imagine. Help us to live together in peace and to serve you in our family, in our community, and in our world. Amen.

Family Activity: Use a big piece of paper or tape together several sheets of paper to make a banner that says: “The (fill in your family name) family belongs to God!” Let family members draw pictures of themselves and other family members doing things that show that they belong to God. Hang your banner in a central location in your home.