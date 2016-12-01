Fascinating Facts about Moldova

This eastern European country, located between Ukraine and Romania, is home to about 3 million people. It was once part of the Soviet Union, but gained its independence in 1991. Moldova is the poorest and one of the smallest countries in Europe.

The land here is mostly hilly. There’s lots of rich land and fairly mild temperatures, so many people make their living by farming.

Moldova may be tiny, but it has the third fastest internet speed in the world (out of 152 ranked countries).

Mamaliga, a corn porridge, is considered the national dish of Moldova. Another favorite is sarma, cabbage rolls stuffed with meat and often served with sour cream for dipping. Other commonly served foods include salads, soups, and sausages.

Favorite sports in Moldova include football (soccer), rugby, cycling, and a kind of wrestling called tranta.

About 96 percent of the people here are Christian, and Moldova is home to many old churches and monastaries.

For many years, Moldova had lots of deer, boars, brown bears, and grey wolves. There aren’t nearly as many of these animals now because only about 15 percent of the country is forest.

Family is really important here. One tradition is that when a baby is born the oldest woman in the father’s family helps bathe the baby and adds flowers, money, milk, and honey to the water. After this first bath, the older woman presents the baby to its mother and offers a blessing for her.

Learn the Language

Moldovan (also known as Moldovian) is the official language here. It’s very similar to the language of neighboring Romania. Many Moldovians also speak Russian. Try these words and phrases in Moldovan:

Hello!—Salut!

Nice to meet you.—Imi pare bine de cunostinta.

How are you?—Ce mai faci?

Thank you.—Multumesc.

Welcome!—Bun venit!

I love you.—Te iubesc.

Happy New Year!—La Mulți Ani!