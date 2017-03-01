Fascinating Facts about Mozambique

by Tina Tocco

This country in southeastern Africa is bordered by Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. Mozambique is almost twice the size of California and has nearly 2,500 miles of coastline. Coral reefs and lagoons can be found along the country’s beautiful beaches.

This country was ruled by the Portuguese for nearly 500 years but finally won its independence in 1975.

Mozambique is filled with mountains, grassy plateaus, and fertile land along its river valleys. The country has 25 rivers. Most Mozambicans live in the valleys or along the coast.

Along with soccer, Mozabicans love playing basketball and beach volleyball.

Animals you might see here include cheetahs, lions, wild dogs, black rhinoceroses, and African elephants.

Mining is Mozambique’s chief industry. Some natural resources here include emeralds, gold, coal, natural gas, and titanium. Titanium is used in products you see every day, such as computers and paint. Mozambique’s agriculture industry produces many foods, including tea, cashews, coconuts, potatoes, sugarcane, beef, and cassava (known as tapioca in the U.S.).

About half of the people here are Christians.

Seafood—shrimp, prawns, and crayfish—is popular in this coastal country. Mozambicans typically make their food extremely spicy. Peri-peri (“spicy-spicy”) sauce, made of red chilies, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, and salt, is used on many foods. Other popular dishes are matata (a stew made with clams and peanut sauce), maize porridge, steak sandwiches, and vegetable stew.

Independence is so important to Mozambique that the country dedicates multiple holidays to it. For example, February 3 is Heroes Day, honoring those who gave their lives to achieve independence from Portugal. Independence Day is celebrated on June 25, marking the day Mozambique officially became independent.

Learn the Language

Portuguese is Mozambique’s official language. Try these Portuguese words and phrases:

Good morning—bom dia

What’s your name?—Qual o seu nome?

It’s nice to meet you.—Prazer em conhecê-lo.

Let’s go to the beach!—Vamos para a praia!

Independence—Independência

Sweet dreams!—Bons sonhos!