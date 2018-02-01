by Tina Tocco

Fascinating Facts about Suriname

South America’s smallest country, Suriname is bordered by Guyana, Brazil, and French Guiana. Its capital, Paramaribo, sits nine miles south of the Atlantic Ocean. Almost half of Suriname’s population lives in Paramaribo.

Suriname has a tropical climate—hot and humid. Daytime temperatures soar as high as 90°F. As ocean winds cool the country at night, temperatures dip as low as 75°F.

Beyond the capital city, most of the country is untouched tropical rain forest. Stretching for almost four million acres, the Central Suriname Nature Reserve is among the largest protected rain forests in the world.

Suriname has more than 150 mammals, 650 birds, and 350 fish species. Some animals you might see include red-handed tamarins, three-toed sloths, green-bellied hummingbirds, manatees, boa constrictors, and caimans.

Scientists discovered 60 new species in the country’s rain forests in 2013. One of these discoveries was the Lilliputian beetle, whose antler-shaped antennae provide the dung beetle with a keen sense of smell.

Suriname is home to many cultures, including Dutch, East Indian, and Chinese and that diversity the food. Popular dishes include: nasi goreng, Indonesian fried rice; saoto soup, a spicy chicken soup topped with boiled egg; and pisang goreng, or fried bananas, and dhal, a lentil stew. Surinamers often cook with super-hot yellow chili peppers called Madame Jeanettes.

Although the country has no professional teams, volleyball, basketball, and soccer are the most popular sports. Surinamers also enjoy fishing with bamboo poles in creeks. Another traditional activity is bird-keeping. Surinamers raise seed finches (twa-twas), and bring their birds to compete in weekly singing contests in the capital.

Suriname celebrates Pagara Estafette with a huge party. Surinamers pack the streets of Paramaribo early on December 31. The first pagara, a long red string of firecrackers, is shot at noon. The new year festivities and the firecrackers continue until dawn the next day.

Learn the Language

Suriname used to be a colony of the Netherlands. Dutch remains the country’s official language, but almost twenty other languages and dialects are spoken in the country. For instance, try these Javanese phrases:

Good morning. — Sugeng enjang.

The dhal is delicious. — Ing dhal punika enak.

Look at the ocelots! — Deleng ing ocelots!

Do you know how to play soccer? —Sampeyan ngerti carane muter bal-balan?

Have a good day. — Duwe dina sing apik.