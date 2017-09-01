by Tina Tocco

Fascinating Facts about Uruguay

This tiny South American country (the second smallest on the continent) is bordered by two much larger countries, Brazil and Argentina. Uruguay is slightly smaller than Washington State.

Uruguay has coastlines along the Atlantic Ocean and the Rio de la Plata estuary and usually has a very mild climate. Temperatures almost never reach freezing. However, all areas of the country can experience sudden changes in weather because Uruguay has no mountains to block weather fronts. Hot winds are sometimes followed by pamperos, cold and sometimes violent winds from Argentina.

Three fourths of the country is grassland, so lots of people raise cattle and sheep. Even though much of Uruguay is rural, almost half of all Uruguayans live in or close to Montevideo, the country’s capital.

If you visited Uruguay, you might enjoy a chivito, a steak sandwich with cheese, vegetables, pickles, and olives. Pascualina, a pie made with eggs and either spinach or chard, is a popular meal inspired by Argentinian food. Many Uruguayan desserts include dulce de leche, a sweetened milk transformed into a caramel-like sauce.

Animals you might see here include anteaters, armadillos, marsh deer, otters, opossums, bats, partridges, condors, and egrets.

In addition to football (soccer), Uruguayans also enjoy rugby, horse racing, boxing, basketball, and fishing. Domos, rodeos put on by cowboys called gauchos, are also very popular.

More than half the population here is Christian.

Independence Day on August 25 celebrates Uruguay’s independence from its neighbor, Brazil. Uruguay’s most important celebration is (or Carnaval), held the week before the season of Lent begins. In Montevideo, the celebration lasts much longer, beginning near the end of January. During this national festival, streets and homes are magnificently decorated throughout the country. People enjoy parades, dancing, watching funny shows at open-air theaters, and playing or listening to barrel-shaped drums called tambores. In fact, tambore music can be heard year-round in Montevideo as musicians prepare for their Carnival performances.

Learn the Language

Uruguay’s official language is Spanish. Try these Spanish words and phrases:

Have a nice day. — Qué tenga un buen día.

Will you come to my house for dinner? — ¿Vendrás a mi casa a cenar?

Our football team won! — ¡Nuestro equipo de fútbol ganó!

It’s time for Carnival! — ¡Es hora de Carnaval!

Sweet dreams. — Dulces sueños.