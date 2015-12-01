0

Vacation Time

Summer is vacation time for many families, so it’s a good time to pray for those who are traveling. This litany would be appropriate to do before your family departs on a vacation or when friends or loved ones are traveling. Begin by having someone read this passage from Psalm 139:

Reader:

Where can I go from your spirit? Or where can I flee from your presence?If I ascend to heaven, you are there; if I make my bed in Sheol, you are there.If I take the wings of the morning and settle at the farthest limits of the sea,even there your hand shall lead me,and your right hand shall hold me fast.If I say, “Surely the darkness shall cover me,  and the light around me become night,”Even the darkness is not dark to you;  the night is as bright as the day,  for darkness is as light to you.

–Psalm 139:7-12 (NRSV)

Leader: God is with us in our home,

All: And God is with us wherever we go.

Leader: As we work and play, God is with us.

All: As we travel, around our block or around the world, God is with us.

Leader: We know that no matter where we are,

All: No matter what happens,

Leader: God loves us and cares for us.

All: God loves and cares not only for us, but for all of God’s people.

Leader: Because we trust in God’s love and care, we pray for ourselves and those we love. And now we pray especially for: (Let family members offer their own prayers for safe travel and for loved ones and friends who are traveling.)

All: Thank you, God, for hearing our prayers!

Leader: Thank you, God, for being with us wherever we go!

All: Thank you, God, for loving us!

 

