8 Ways to Be a Great Friend

by Karen M. Leet

  1. Be careful with words. Is what you were going to say untrue or unkind? Don’t say it! Try to offer encouraging words instead.
  2. Be kind. Look for ways to help your friends.
  3. Be trustworthy. If you promise you won’t pass on something a friend tells you, don’t. (A big exception: Never keep secrets about something that could hurt your friend or others. Tell a trusted adult, even if you’ve promised not to!)
  4. Be faithful. Pray for your friends. You can ask them what they’d like for you to pray for them, or just ask God to be with them and bless them.
  5. Be forgiving. Even friends aren’t perfect. If a friend has hurt your feelings or made you angry, talk the situation out and then do your best to forgive
  6. Be generous. Share your fun, your time, your ideas, and your stuff with friends.
  7. Be honest. Friends don’t just share fun times; they also help each other grow into better people. Sometimes that means telling your friend something hard—or listening when a friend tells you something hard!
  8. Be thankful. Thank God for your friends. Tell your friends how much you appreciate them.

 

 

