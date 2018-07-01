For Educators
8 Ways to Be a Great Friend
by Karen M. Leet
- Be careful with words. Is what you were going to say untrue or unkind? Don’t say it! Try to offer encouraging words instead.
- Be kind. Look for ways to help your friends.
- Be trustworthy. If you promise you won’t pass on something a friend tells you, don’t. (A big exception: Never keep secrets about something that could hurt your friend or others. Tell a trusted adult, even if you’ve promised not to!)
- Be faithful. Pray for your friends. You can ask them what they’d like for you to pray for them, or just ask God to be with them and bless them.
- Be forgiving. Even friends aren’t perfect. If a friend has hurt your feelings or made you angry, talk the situation out and then do your best to forgive
- Be generous. Share your fun, your time, your ideas, and your stuff with friends.
- Be honest. Friends don’t just share fun times; they also help each other grow into better people. Sometimes that means telling your friend something hard—or listening when a friend tells you something hard!
- Be thankful. Thank God for your friends. Tell your friends how much you appreciate them.
