December 2019—Behold!

In truth, the December issue of Pockets hardly needs an assigned theme. The Advent themes of waiting, hope, welcoming, joy, peace, and love are all we need to guide us through the season. Beholding is about noticing, in an intentional way, Emmanuel, God with us. We want this issue to help children begin to understand how Jesus’ birth, God’s incarnation, is made new to us each Advent and Christmas and how this sense of God with us guides our lives throughout the year.

Stories:

In “A Camel for Christmas,” Kaylee’s pet llama, Camilla, is featured in the live nativity at church.

In “Truck Stop Christmas,” Trey and his family get stranded at a truck stop on Christmas Eve.

In “Tree Frog Trail,” Zoey is looking forward to her first Christmas with her new stepdad as part of the family. A “just the three of us” Christmas will be perfect, but unexpected guests change the plans.

In “The Christmas Gift,” Elena is waiting for the perfect Christmas gift—a puppy.

In “Christmas on Hold,” Bryce tries to help his little brother understand his role in the Christmas pageant.

Pocketsful of Scripture includes readings related to key words for the season.

Where in God’s World? looks at Greece.

Special note: This issue contains our Advent Calendar and Advent devotions for families or other groups.

Coming up:

Jan./Feb. 2020—New Beginnings

“If anyone is in Christ, there is a new creation: everything old has passed away; see, everything has become new!” –2 Corinthians 5:17. A new year provides a natural time to think about new beginnings. How many of us begin the new year with lofty (and often unrealistic) expectations that this is the year we’ll finally begin eating healthier, exercising regularly, reading great books, and generally becoming nicer, smarter, healthier people? While these good intentions usually end in disappointment, we can make a new beginning any time—not just on January 1. How do we know when it’s time for a new beginning? When (and how) is it helpful to honor what we’re leaving behind in starting anew? What priorities should we adopt when considering change? How do we live each day into the possibility of becoming a “new creation” in Christ?