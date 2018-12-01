January/February 2019—Extra Ordinary

Our culture bombards us with messages that everyone, every day, and everything should be special, extraordinary, amazing. These messages—often aimed specifically at children—can make it difficult to appreciate the “ordinary time” which makes up most of our lives. For children this often translates into boredom and the feeling that their lives aren’t as interesting or as special as they perceive other people’s lives to be. This issue should encourage children to see the many ordinary moments of their lives as extraordinary gifts from God.

Stories:

In “Pretty Incredible,” Sam dreads the visit of his big city cousin Charlie. He knows Charlie will be bored in the middle of “nowhere,” but Charlie helps Sam gain a new appreciation for his surroundings.

In “What Mimi Sees,” Sophia goes through a photo album with her grandmother and gains new insight into the way Mimi sees things.

In “Tree Frog Trail,” our continuing feature series, Callie and Zoe find fun on a gloomy day.

In “At This Point in Time,” Steven shares his feelings of boredom with his parents.

In “Nothing Special,” Beth goes to an amazing party at a friend’s house—and then starts to view everything in her life as dull and boring.

Pocketsful of Scripture focuses on readings from Malachi for January and Colossians for February.

Where in God’s World? looks at Trinidad and Tobago.

Coming up:

March 2019—Humility

The idea of humility seems almost old-fashioned. We’re more likely to be instructed to be proud of ourselves, celebrate ourselves, and take care of ourselves before we take care of others. Yet in scripture we see that humility is a quality that Jesus both taught and consistently embodied. Humility means more than not bragging, and it isn’t about idealizing a poor sense of self-worth or ignoring your own needs. Humility is considering the needs of all, giving up the idea that we are always right, being open to considering different views and willing to learn from them. The season of Lent offers us a helpful framework as we consider what it means to “clothe yourselves with…humility” (Colossians 3:12).

April 2019—Hope

Terrorism, mass shootings, war, the plight of refugees, natural disasters—as we are inundated with these and other images of suffering, it is easy to feel despair. Yet the message of Easter, of the Resurrection, is hope! Our faith in God and our decision to follow the risen Christ call us to live each day with hope. With hope we are able to respond to the needs of our neighbors—next door and around the world. This issue will look at how the sure knowledge that a loving God created us and the world helps us to have hope, how the good news of Jesus’ resurrection turns our eyes from despair to hope, how we respond to seemingly hopeless situations with the confidence of children of God.