January/February 2020—New Beginnings

“If anyone is in Christ, there is a new creation: everything old has passed away; see, everything has become new!” –2 Corinthians 5:17. A new year provides a natural time to think about new beginnings. How many of us begin the new year with lofty (and often unrealistic) expectations that this is the year we’ll finally begin eating healthier, exercising regularly, reading great books, and generally becoming nicer, smarter, healthier people? While these good intentions usually end in disappointment, we can make a new beginning any time—not just on January 1. How do we know when it’s time for a new beginning? When (and how) is it helpful to honor what we’re leaving behind in starting anew? What priorities should we adopt when considering change? How do we live each day into the possibility of becoming a “new creation” in Christ?

Stories: In “Happy New Year, Julian,” Julian has made a decision to follow Christ, and he feels like everything is new; but he struggles with how to explain to his friends that he has changed. In “Never Say Never,” Lara feels like she’s not good at anything and that her older brother is always ready to point out her failings. A family snowboarding trip turns the tables. In “Tree Frog Trail,” Marcos and his Tree Frog Trail friends plan an educational event to celebrate the trail’s designation as a protected wetland. In “The Last Laugh, ” Annie gets advice from her cousin on how to love people with “the Bible-type love.”

Pocketsful of Scripture includes readings from Acts and 1 Corinthians.

Where in God’s World? looks at some of our favorite fun facts from around the world.

