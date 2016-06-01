July 2018—Joyful Living

Jesus said that he came so that we may “have life and have it abundantly” (see John 10:10). This issue should celebrate the sheer joy of being alive and living in the world as a child of God. What does it mean to live joyfully? What is the source of our joy? What is the difference between ignoring or denying problems and living with deep joy? These are some of the questions we’ll to explore in this issue.

Stories:

In “What’s the Point?” Laurel can’t understand why her neighbor is so grumpy all the time or how a girl who sits next to Laurel on the bus can be so cheerful all the time.

In “Life and Maple Syrup,” Ryan can’t believe his beloved Uncle Ethan is taking a job that requires him to move several hours away.

In “Tree Frog Trail,” our continuing feature series, Nate and his family visit an aunt and uncle in Arizona and have some unexpected encounters.

In “A Tail-Wagging Life,” Jamie loves volunteering at the animal shelter and wishes she could find a way to help a special dog friend there. Pets aren’t allowed in her apartment, but Jamie and her mom find a creative way to help lots of the dogs.

In “Without Danny,” Aiden is mourning the loss of one of his best friends and can’t understand why life seems to have returned to normal for so many people around him.

Pocketsful of Scripture includes readings about Elijah, Hannah, Jesus, and Paul.

Where in God’s World? focuses on Portugal.

Coming up:

August 2018—Good Sports

Participation in sports is a huge factor in many children’s lives, and we will definitely include athletics in this issue. But we also want to go beyond the playing field. Graceful losing, graceful winning, fairness, thinking of the good of the group, keeping competition in perspective—these are lessons that extend to all sorts of relationships. How do we learn and apply the lessons of good sportsmanship (whether athletics are part of our lives or not)? How do these lessons intersect with the way we live as followers of Christ every day?

September 2018—Courage

While we often think of extraordinary acts of heroism as examples of courage (and, of course, they are), many everyday acts demonstrate courage as well. It takes courage to overcome our everyday fears. It takes courage to live hopefully in a fearful (and often fearsome) world. It takes courage to live the way Jesus taught us to live when others may question or ridicule our choices. Courage, of course, does not mean an absence of fear, and we want to help children understand that everyone has fears. This issue should help them realize, however, that they have a reservoir of courage that comes from God and that this courage is available to them at any time and in any circumstance.

October 2018—The Golden Rule

“Do to others as you would have them do to you,” is so basic and familiar that we sometimes overlook how difficult it can be to live out. Often it’s hard enough to consistently treat those we love with the kindness and compassion we’d like to receive. How much more difficult is it to extend that kindness and compassion to a crabby neighbor or a rude clerk? A bully or someone who has spread a nasty rumor about us? A person who mocks our beliefs or challenges our worldview? This issue will help children see how the Golden Rule applies to their everyday lives and invite them to think about what the world might be like if every single person followed that rule.