March 2019—Humility

The idea of humility seems almost old-fashioned. We’re more likely to be instructed to be proud of ourselves, celebrate ourselves, and take care of ourselves before we take care of others. Yet in scripture we see that humility is a quality that Jesus both taught and consistently embodied. Humility means more than not bragging, and it isn’t about idealizing a poor sense of self-worth or ignoring your own needs. Humility is considering the needs of all, giving up the idea that we are always right, being open to considering different views and willing to learn from them. The season of Lent offers us a helpful framework as we consider what it means to “clothe yourselves with…humility” (Colossians 3:12).

Stories:

In “Not To Brag,” Olivia learns that her constant bragging is interfering with her friendships.

In “Micah Moves In,” Tony is upset that he will have to share his room with his future stepbrother. But he discovers the change may be even harder on his future roommate.

In “Tree Frog Trail,” Nathan is sure he has the best idea for the youth group’s Lenten project and is upset when another plan is chosen.

In “The Art Show,” a girl finds a way to let her younger sister express herself in her own way.

In “For Real,” Carson is happy when some older boys ask him to join them in orienteering. And he definitely doesn’t want them to know that he has no idea how the activity works.

Pocketsful of Scripture focuses on readings from the Gospel of Luke.

Where in God’s World? looks at Bulgaria.

Note: This issue includes our Lenten Prayer Calendar and family activities for Lent.

Coming up:

April 2019—Hope

Terrorism, mass shootings, war, the plight of refugees, natural disasters—as we are inundated with these and other images of suffering, it is easy to feel despair. Yet the message of Easter, of the Resurrection, is hope! Our faith in God and our decision to follow the risen Christ call us to live each day with hope. With hope we are able to respond to the needs of our neighbors—next door and around the world. This issue will look at how the sure knowledge that a loving God created us and the world helps us to have hope, how the good news of Jesus’ resurrection turns our eyes from despair to hope, how we respond to seemingly hopeless situations with the confidence of children of God.

May 2019—Family Cooperation

Our May issues typically focus on some aspect of family life. This issue will look at cooperation in the family. What are some of the situations that require cooperation? How does cooperation in our families reflect God’s will for us and for the world we live in? If families are the basic community in which faith is lived and passed on, what do our family relationships say to the world about our faith? How do our efforts to cooperate with one another within our families help us to share God’s love? This issue might also help children see their families as part of an ever-widening circle of families that includes neighborhood, church, community, and ultimately the world.

June 2019—All Creatures Great and Small

Since most children love animals, this theme seems like a natural one for Pockets. This issue is part just-for-fun and part celebration of the many wonderful creatures God has given us to share the earth with. We’ll look at what it means to live respectfully and responsibly with animals.

July 2019—Friendship

True friends are one of God’s great gifts. But making and keeping friends can be difficult for children to negotiate, and questions abound. How do I choose my friends? What qualities are and aren’t important in a friend? How do I know I’m being a good friend? How do friends deal with disagreements and disappointment with one another? What happens when my friend wants me to do something I know is wrong? How do I know if someone is a true friend? Can I be a friend to someone who seems really different than me? This issue will explore what it means to be a friend and how our faith shapes our friendships.