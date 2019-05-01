May 2019—Family Cooperation

Our May issues typically focus on some aspect of family life. This issue looks at cooperation in the family. What are some of the situations that require cooperation? How does cooperation in our families reflect God’s will for us and for the world we live in? If families are the basic community in which faith is lived and passed on, what do our family relationships say to the world about our faith? How do our efforts to cooperate with one another within our families help us to share God’s love?

Stories: In “Another Pair of Eyes,” Emma makes it clear to her brother that babysitting their toddler siblings isn’t her job. In “The Lasagna Garden,” kids work together to create a Mother’s Day surprise, but a last minute change threatens to disrupt their plans. In “Tree Frog Trail,” our continuing feature series, Marcos and his family are helping out at a family camp for an autism support group. In “Reluctant Roommates,” Kendra worries about sharing her room with a cousin who is moving in while the cousin’s mom is deployed overseas. In “All Hands,” a family and neighborhood rally to help a neighbor who isn’t able to plant her beloved garden because of an injury.

Pocketsful of Scripture focuses on readings about some biblical families.

Where in God’s World? looks at Timor-Leste (East Timor).

Coming up:

June 2019—All Creatures Great and Small

Since most children love animals, this theme seems like a natural one for Pockets. This issue is part just-for-fun and part celebration of the many wonderful creatures God has given us to share the earth with. We’ll look at what it means to live respectfully and responsibly with animals.

July 2019—Friendship

True friends are one of God’s great gifts. But making and keeping friends can be difficult for children to negotiate, and questions abound. How do I choose my friends? What qualities are and aren’t important in a friend? How do I know I’m being a good friend? How do friends deal with disagreements and disappointment with one another? What happens when my friend wants me to do something I know is wrong? How do I know if someone is a true friend? Can I be a friend to someone who seems really different than me? This issue will explore what it means to be a friend and how our faith shapes our friendships.