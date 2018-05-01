October 2018—The Golden Rule

“Do to others as you would have them do to you,” is so basic and familiar that we sometimes overlook how difficult it can be to live out. Often it’s hard enough to consistently treat those we love with the kindness and compassion we’d like to receive. How much more difficult is it to extend that kindness and compassion to a crabby neighbor or a rude clerk? A bully or someone who has spread a nasty rumor about us? A person who mocks our beliefs or challenges our worldview? This issue will help children see how the Golden Rule applies to their everyday lives and invite them to think about what the world might be like if every single person followed that rule.

Stories: In “Honest-to-Goodness,” Sasha thinks she’s following the Golden Rule by telling her sister that a new sweater looks awful on her. After all, Sasha reasons, she would want to know if she was wearing something that looked bad. Yet, somehow, Carrie is not grateful for her sister’s honesty. In “The Random Kindness Test,” Erik is baffled when his mom seems so happy after a stranger pays for her coffee. It’s just a cup of coffee! Mom explains that kindness can be contagious. Erik is skeptical but decides to test the theory at school. In “Tree Frog Trail,” our continuing feature series, Zoe is reluctant to help with childcare for a program at church, especially when a difficult child attaches himself to her. In “The Ripple Effect,” Brittany passes on a comment she overheard Danielle making; and the situation soon gets out of hand, causing problems for both girls. In “Making the Team,” Ethan’s hopes of making the track team vanish when he stops to help another runner—a person he doesn’t even like.

Pocketsful of Scripture includes readings about the prophet Elijah.

Where in God’s World? focuses on Brunei.

Coming up:

November 2018—Hospitality

Themes of welcoming and hospitality seem perfect for November, a month when many of us give thanks for our blessings and feel prompted to share with others. How are Christians called to be hospitable? What does it mean to “welcome the stranger”? How can we welcome others in our communities, churches, and schools and make them feel that they are wanted and special? How can we “entertain angels without knowing it” (Hebrews 13:2 nrsv)? How does the spirit of hospitality that Thanksgiving engenders remain with us throughout the year?

December 2018—Welcoming Jesus

Advent, the four weeks before Christmas, is a time of great excitement. This issue should help children understand that there is a much greater reason for excitement than the activities of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The focus of this issue is on helping children understand what Jesus’ birth means for them and for the world. This issue definitely includes many elements of the celebrative fun of Christmas and Epiphany, but we also want to help children remember that Advent is about preparing our hearts to receive the gift of God’s son. It is this gift that we hope children receive over and over again each year to shape their lives.