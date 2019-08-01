October 2019—Let Your Light Shine

In October, as we anticipate the celebration of All Saints’ Day on November 1, we often focus on saints, heroes, and role models. This issue is slightly different as we encourage kids to consider how they, by living as Christian disciples, may act as role models and faith heroes for others. The emphasis is on faithful living in our everyday lives and how that way of life has the possibility of bringing the light of Christ to those around us.

Stories: In “Locking Down Prayer,” Mallory and her friends and schoolmates face a scary situation when their school is locked down. Mallory prays with her friends and remembers Jesus’ promise to always be with us. In “Shining a Light on Things,” Sam doesn’t know how to respond when his longtime best friend starts making some bad choices. In “Tree Frog Trail,” Callie learns the difference between letting her light shine and bossing her friends around. In “Silent Lunch,” Sierra has compassion for a classmate who’s always in trouble. In “My Amazing Discovery” Carson enjoys hanging out with a classmate at the science museum but is embarrassed when the boy assumes they’ll be friends at school.

Pocketsful of Scripture focuses on heroes from the Bible including Mary Magdalene, Peter, Barnabas, and some of the women who helped start the church.

Where in God’s World? looks at Lesotho, a tiny enclave country entirely surrounded by South Africa.

Coming up:

November 2019—Little Things

Have you ever prayed or wished fervently for something that you didn’t get? How did you feel? Disappointed? Discontent? Sometimes when we focus on the big things we want but don’t have, we overlook the little gifts and blessings that come our way. Children often do the same. If God is all-loving and all-powerful, why doesn’t God, like a genie in a bottle, grant them their desires? But the truth is, God blesses us more than we know. Those blessings usually appear in simple ways: a hug or smile when we’re sad, a beautiful day, enough food to eat, a warm home, a family member who loves us unconditionally, a faithful friend—all things to be thankful for. We want to help children realize that all these things added up reveal how truly blessed they are—even when they don’t get exactly what they’ve wished for.

December 2019—Behold!

In truth, the December issue of Pockets hardly needs an assigned theme. The Advent themes of waiting, hope, welcoming, joy, peace, and love are all we need to guide us through the season. Beholding is about noticing, in an intentional way, Emmanuel, God with us. We want this issue to help children begin to understand how Jesus’ birth, God’s incarnation, is made new to us each Advent and Christmas and how this sense of God with us guides our lives throughout the year.

Jan./Feb. 2020—New Beginnings

“If anyone is in Christ, there is a new creation: everything old has passed away; see, everything has become new!” –2 Corinthians 5:17. A new year provides a natural time to think about new beginnings. How many of us begin the new year with lofty (and often unrealistic) expectations that this is the year we’ll finally begin eating healthier, exercising regularly, reading great books, and generally becoming nicer, smarter, healthier people? While these good intentions usually end in disappointment, we can make a new beginning any time—not just on January 1. How do we know when it’s time for a new beginning? When (and how) is it helpful to honor what we’re leaving behind in starting anew? What priorities should we adopt when considering change? How do we live each day into the possibility of becoming a “new creation” in Christ?