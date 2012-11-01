You can buy an Advent wreath or make your own by setting four candles in a circle and surrounding them with greenery. Advent wreaths usually have three purple candles and one pink candle, or four purple candles. If your wreath has a pink candle, light it on the third Sunday of Advent. A taller, white candle (the “Christ candle”) goes in the center of the wreath.

First Sunday of Advent

Light the first candle.

One: We are waiting and watching.

All: We are waiting and watching for the son of God.

Read Isaiah 64:1-9.

One: As we wait and watch, we want to let God’s love shape us as a potter shapes clay.

All: Shape us, O God, to be kind and gentle.

One: Shape us to be fair and to stand up for what’s right.

All: Shape us to spend time with you in prayer and scripture.

One: Shape us to be peacemakers.

All: Shape us, O God, to be ready to welcome Jesus into our hearts and our homes.

Prayer: Loving God, we want to be molded by you into the people you want us to be. Amen.

Second Sunday of Advent

Light the candle from last week and the second candle.

One: We are waiting and watching.

All: We are waiting and watching for the son of God.

Read Isaiah 40:1-5.

One: As we wait and watch, we want to prepare the way.

All: We want to prepare the way by spending time with God.

One: We want to prepare the way by loving our neighbors.

All: We want to prepare the way by treating all people with kindness and respect.

One: We want to prepare the way by caring for God’s creation.

All: We want to prepare the way to welcome Jesus into our hearts and our homes.

Prayer: Gracious God, help us to prepare the way to welcome Jesus. Amen.

Third Sunday of Advent

Light the first two candles and the third candle.

One: We are waiting and watching.

All: We are waiting and watching for the son of God.

Read Luke 1:46-52.

One: As we wait and watch, we want to learn from people like Mary.

All: We want to learn how to listen to God, even when we are afraid.

One: We want to learn how to say yes to God, even when others don’t understand.

All: We want to learn how to trust God, even when we’re not sure how things are going to turn out.

One: We want to learn to praise God, no matter what’s going on in our lives.

All: We want to learn how to welcome Jesus into our hearts and our homes.

Prayer: God, help us to learn from your faithful servants so that we can serve you, too. Amen.

Fourth Sunday of Advent

Light all of the candles on the outside of the wreath.

One: We are waiting and watching.

All: We are waiting and watching for the son of God.

Read Luke 1:39-45.

One: As we wait and watch, we want to recognize Jesus when we see him.

All: We want to recognize Jesus in the members of our family.

One: We want to recognize Jesus in our friends.

All: We want to recognize Jesus in people we have a hard time liking.

One: We want to recognize Jesus in people whom no one seems to care about.

All: We want to recognize Jesus in classmates and co-workers.

One: We want to recognize Jesus in everyone we meet.

All: We want to recognize and welcome Jesus into our hearts and our homes.

Prayer: God, help us to recognize Jesus in all of the people whom you have created and whom you love. Amen.

Christmas Day

Light all of the candles, including the Christ candle.

One: Our waiting and watching is over!

All: The son of God is here! Jesus is born!

Read Luke 2:1-14

One: This is a day of celebration and joy!

All: This is a day for singing and shouting!

One: The Savior has come!

All: Jesus is born for us!

One: Jesus is born for all!

All: Thanks be to God!

Prayer: God of Christmas, thank you for the best gift ever—the gift of Jesus! Help us to live each with gratitude for this gift. Amen.

Note: Even after Christmas Day, the Christmas season continues until Epiphany, January 6. Keep your Advent wreath out until then.

Epiphany

Light all of the candles.

One: We watched and we waited until the coming of the son of God,

All: Until the birth of Jesus.

Read Matthew 2:1-12.

One: Just as the wise men did, we bring gifts to Jesus—

All: Gifts of kindness and love,

One: Gifts of peaceful living and compassion,

All: Gifts of caring for each other and our neighbors,

One: Gifts of respect for God’s creation and for God’s people.

All: We offer these gifts to Jesus!

Prayer: God of light, help us to offer our gifts to your world each day. Amen.

