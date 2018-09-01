Marlee Whitlock, 10, of Indiana considered a question posed by her church in Indianapolis: How could you use $100 to make the world a better place?Adopted from Ethopia as an infant, Marlee decided that she wanted to help children in her native country. “I wanted them to have enough money in their education to learn.” Marlee began selling bracelets that she created using beads in green, yellow, and red–the colors of the Ethopian flag. She raised more than $2,000 for Awake & Alive, a non-profit organization that provides access to education for children living in an impoverished region of Ethopia.

Adapted from umc.org