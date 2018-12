Conversation Starters

* If we could spend Christmas in another country, what country would you want it to be? Why would you pick that?

* What family Christmas tradition is your favorite? Why is that one special to you?

* What’s one gift that’s not a thing that you could give to someone? Who would you most like to give that gift to?

* What can we do as a family to keep our focus on Jesus as we prepare to celebrate Christmas?