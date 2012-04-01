For Educators
Easter Litany
Easter People
One: Jesus came and walked among us
All: And told us about God’s great love for us.
One: Jesus came and walked among us
All: And taught and healed.
One: And then he was gone, killed by people who wanted to protect their power
All: And by crowds who let themselves be talked into turning against Jesus.
That day was very dark and very sad.
All: Our hearts were broken, and we felt empty.
One: But that was Friday,
All: And today is Sunday,
One: And everything is different!
All: Jesus is alive!
One: And because Jesus is alive, we are Easter people!
All: We have hope and joy and new life!
One: We are healers and peacemakers.
All: We are people who love instead of hate, forgive instead of get even.
One: So from this day on we proclaim
All: We are Easter people! Alleluia!
Together Time: Make a huge Alleluia! poster. Decorate it with symbols of the hope and joy of Easter.
Prayer: Say a prayer, thanking God for all of the things you’ve drawn or written about on your poster. End your prayer with this: “We praise you, God! Thank you for making us Easter people! Amen.”
mhooper