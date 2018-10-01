Let All People Praise God!

Let someone read Psalm 67.

One: God is gracious to us and blesses us.

All: Let all people praise God!

One: God’s face shines upon us.

All: Let all people praise God!

One: We want God’s way to be known by everyone.

All: Let all people praise God!

One: God is just and fair.

All: Let all people praise God!

One: God shows us what is good.

All: Let all people praise God!

One: God’s creation is wonderful.

All: Let all people praise God!

Prayer: O God, we praise you for all the ways you have blessed our family. Help us to help others to know your way. Amen.

Together Time:

Work together to write your own psalm praising God for the ways God has blessed your family. Copy your psalm onto a big piece of paper. Then let family members illustrate it. Hang the finished work in a central location in your home.