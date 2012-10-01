Before you begin, prepare a table with a candle and objects or pictures that remind you of the things you are especially thankful for this year.

Read Psalm 98:4-9 and James 1:17-18, 22-25.

One: We enjoy God’s blessings every day of the year.

All: And we thank God every day.

One: But today is a special day to remember all that God has done for us and to give thanks and praise to God.

All: We give thanks to God for our home and our family.

One: We give thanks to God for jobs and school.

All: We give thanks to God for healthy bodies and medical care when we need it.

One: We give thanks to God for the seasons and the wonders of creation.

All: We give thanks to God for food and clothing.

One: We give thanks to God for neighbors and friends

All: We give thanks to God for the love that God has shown to us in Jesus Christ.

One: And as we give thanks, we remember the needs of others.

All: We remember those without homes or families.

One: We remember those who have no jobs and those who never get the chance to go to school.

All: We remember those who are sick and cannot get medical care.

One: We remember those who are suffering because of natural disasters or harsh weather.

All: We remember those who are lonely and those who feel unloved.

One: We remember those who have not heard or do not believe the good news of Jesus Christ.

Prayer: Loving God, we give you thanks for all the ways that you have blessed our family. We want to be doers of your word and not just hearers. Help us to use our blessings to help your people in need. Amen.