Read Colossians 3:12-17

One: Living in a family can be hard sometimes.

All: We don’t always get along.

One: Sometimes we feel impatient, and we get frustrated with our family.

All: Sometimes we don’t cooperate as much as we should.

One: Why does this happen?

All: Because even though we’re a family, we are all different people.

One: We have different likes and dislikes, different priorities.

All: We have different personalities and habits.

One: What does the Bible say about getting along with others?

All: That we should “let the peace of Christ rule in [our] hearts.”

One: How can we do this?

All: By remembering that even though we won’t always get along, we will always love each other.

Prayer: Dear God, help our family to show love to each other, even in times when we find it hard to get along. Amen.

Together Time

Week One: Talk about ways your family can “clothe yourselves with love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.”

Week Two: Talk about times when it’s hard for people in your family to be patient with one another. Are there ways you can make some of these times less stressful?

Week Three: Write the word patience on a large sheet of paper with the letters going down. For each letter in the word, write down at least one thing you can do to help you be get along. (For example, the p might stand for pray.)

Week Four: Make time this week for the family to play a game or take a walk together.