Plan a family outdoor activity, such as a hike, this month. Before you leave, do this litany together. Then during your outing make a list of some of the things you see that God created and the days they were created in the creation story from Genesis 1 (for example, a bluebird, day 5). When you return home, place your list in your family Bible at Genesis 1 and repeat together the prayer at the end of this litany.

One: It was dark on that first day, so God created light.

All: And God saw that it was good.

One: On the second day, everything was water, so God created a dome between the waters above and below.

All: God called the dome sky.

One: On the third day, God gathered the waters into one place so that there could be dry land.

All: God called the land earth and put all kinds of plants on it.

One: On the fourth day, God put special lights in the sky to separate day and night and to make the seasons and years.

All: God made the sun, moon, and stars and said that it was good.

One: On the fifth day, God created living creatures in the waters and birds in the sky.

All: And God saw that it was good.

One: On the sixth day, God created living creatures of every kind on the earth and said that it was good.

All: And then God created human beings in God’s very own image and said that it was VERY GOOD!

All: And on the seventh day, God rested.

Prayer: Dear God, you made a great world! Thank you. Help us to love your creation and to be good caretakers of it. Amen.