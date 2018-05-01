0

For Families

July

Conversation Starters

  • How do you know if someone is really a good friend? What might be some of the signs that someone is not really a good friend?
  • What are the things you do that make you a good friend?
  • Who’s the friend who seems most different from you? What are some of the ways that friend is different? What are the things you have in common?
  • Do you think of Jesus as a friend? What does it mean to have Jesus as a friend? What are the kind of things that friends do together that we can do with Jesus?
 

mhooper

Leave a Reply

« Back to Homepage 
 
 

Send Us Your Stuff!

Your Bible verse, joke or pet photo could be chosen for the Pockets website! What would you like to send us?
Cancel