For Families
July
Conversation Starters
- How do you know if someone is really a good friend? What might be some of the signs that someone is not really a good friend?
- What are the things you do that make you a good friend?
- Who’s the friend who seems most different from you? What are some of the ways that friend is different? What are the things you have in common?
- Do you think of Jesus as a friend? What does it mean to have Jesus as a friend? What are the kind of things that friends do together that we can do with Jesus?
mhooper